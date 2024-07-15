Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $36.00 at Guggenheim

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.09.

BROS opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

