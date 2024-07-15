Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

