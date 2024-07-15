DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $104.75. 2,242,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,499. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a PEG ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.83.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,150 shares of company stock worth $57,195,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

View Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.