Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.1 days.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

