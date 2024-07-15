DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $474.75 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.0045586 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,567,111.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars.

