DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00082353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021827 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010123 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

DeepOnion Coin Trading

