Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $174.24 Average PT from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.