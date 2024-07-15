CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,145 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CTO Realty Growth worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.6 %

CTO stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.54. 117,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,571. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.37%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

