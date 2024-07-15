Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $829.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.71. The company has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after acquiring an additional 552,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

