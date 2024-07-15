Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $32.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,047.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,917.16 and a 1-year high of $3,225.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,804.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,736.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.