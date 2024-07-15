Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ALL. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.
Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $166.91. 1,111,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
