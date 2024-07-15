Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.71. 2,085,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

