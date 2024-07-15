Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,473. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $273.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

