Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,607,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 164,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 614,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 185,351 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.92. 472,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

