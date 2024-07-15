Concordium Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and $452,255.23 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,291,692,517 coins and its circulating supply is 9,687,956,495 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

