Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $33.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

