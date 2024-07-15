comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

comScore Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Equities research analysts expect that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

