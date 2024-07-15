CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CompX International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. CompX International has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 998.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

