Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.22 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $50.95 or 0.00080374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $425.89 million and $30.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,671 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,655.87303651 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.55007448 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $25,577,473.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

