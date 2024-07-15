Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Insider Acquires C$325,000.00 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00.

Collective Mining Trading Up 7.4 %

TSE:CNL opened at C$3.50 on Monday. Collective Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNL shares. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 target price on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

