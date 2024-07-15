Coinmetro Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,552.97 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $16,552.97 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,705.64 or 0.99977877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067629 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,919,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,919,965.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03955516 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,354.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

