Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,637.68 or 0.05727210 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $608.62 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars.
