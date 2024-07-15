Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

