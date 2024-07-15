Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Codan Stock Performance
Codan stock remained flat at C$7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57. Codan has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.86.
Codan Company Profile
