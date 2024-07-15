Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Codan Stock Performance

Codan stock remained flat at C$7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57. Codan has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.86.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.