Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 455,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 885,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

