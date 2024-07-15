Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.00.

Clarke Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.14 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.89 million for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Clarke

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,210 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$149,109.90. Insiders own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.