Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.00.
Clarke Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.14 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.13.
Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.89 million for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%.
Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.
