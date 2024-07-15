Citigroup Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $77.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $56.87 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.