Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.66.

C stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

