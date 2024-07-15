Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.65.

CB stock opened at $258.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.19. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

