China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 3,271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Trading Down 0.3 %
CHLLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
About China Literature
