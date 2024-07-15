China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,657,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 3,271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Trading Down 0.3 %

CHLLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

