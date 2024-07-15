Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $58.67. 5,964,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757,506. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.