Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,441,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

