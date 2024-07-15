Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

BX stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,745. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

