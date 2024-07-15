Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,844,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.53. 3,391,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

