Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,143.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.75 on Monday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.15 and a 200 day moving average of $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

