Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0716 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $638.51 million and approximately $53.19 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,919,064,798 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

