Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 78.9% in June

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CPYYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
