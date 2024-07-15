CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0364

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,481.93 or 0.99946731 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00069407 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04159553 USD and is up 18.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $929,875.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

