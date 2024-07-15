Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $376.44 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 624.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.