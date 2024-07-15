Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 24,390 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

