CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

