Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.