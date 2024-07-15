Canaccord Genuity Group Trims InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price to $16.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. InMode has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

