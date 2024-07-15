Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

