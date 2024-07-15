Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $590.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cable One by 87.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $339.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.20. Cable One has a one year low of $318.68 and a one year high of $749.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

