C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 1.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 1,154,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,489,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 11.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 201.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.