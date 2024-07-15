Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.5 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock remained flat at $38.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.