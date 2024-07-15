Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.5 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl stock remained flat at $38.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.
About Bunzl
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.