Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $118.08

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $122.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

