British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY remained flat at $5.39 during midday trading on Monday. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

