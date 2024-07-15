BlazeStake Staked SOL Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for approximately $172.79 or 0.00276444 BTC on exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $300.65 million and $6.86 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,740,004 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,737,191.8347764. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 165.82764225 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $14,704,016.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

